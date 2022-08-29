Peru makes changes in the command of the National Police | News

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, changed this Saturday to the high command of the National Police, after demanding that Colonel Harvey Colchado be sanctioned for having directed the search of the Government Palace to arrest his sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes for the alleged crime of criminal organization.

The Government appointed PNP General of Arms Segundo Leoncio Mejía Montenegro to the position of Inspector General of the National Police of Peru.

The appointment takes place a few days after President Castillo’s request for a sanctioning process to be arranged that leads to the immediate retirement of Colonel PNP Harvey Colchado, head of the Special Police Team in support of the Prosecutor’s Office, for Execute the search warrant at the Government Palace.

In addition, the law promotes General Segundo Mejía Montenegro to the rank of lieutenant general of arms of the PNP in accordance with what is stated in the preamble to the Resolution.

On the other hand, the Government appointed Lieutenant General of the National Police of Peru Raúl Enrique Alfaro Alvarado to the position of Commander General of the PNP, according to Supreme Resolution No. 133-222 published this Saturday in the Legal Norms bulletin of the official newspaper El Peruvian.

“He is appointed by the President of the Republic, among the three General Arms Officers of the National Police of Peru in an active situation, in the rank of Lieutenant General, in strict order of seniority in the ranking of officers,” indicates the norm. endorsed by President Pedro Castillo and Interior Minister Willy Huerta.

