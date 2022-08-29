The first debate of presidential candidates ends in Brazil | News

The presidential candidates of Brazil faced each other this Sunday in their first debate ahead of the elections on October 2, where former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leads the voting intention in all the polls.

Lula promises to fight corruption if elected in Brazil

The candidates who participated in the first debate were: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; the far-right Jair Bolsonaro; Simone Tebet; Soraya Thronicke; Felipe D’avila; and Ciro Gomez.

According to the latest survey conducted by the Datafolha Institute, Lula leads the voting intention with 47 percent, followed by Bolsonaro, who reaches 32 percentage points.

The candidate most likely to win the October elections highlighted his investment in health and housing during his government, “in our government, Petrobras reached a capitalization of 60,000 million reais (…) we are known for being the one that invested the most in education , work, in the generation of small and medium-sized companies,” Lula said.

At the same time, Lula stressed that when he came to the Government there were 3,500,000 students and at the end of his mandate, the figure reached 8 million, “we also defended the Amazon, never in history have we been so respected in the world,” he added.

For his part, Ciro Gomes asserted that he will be the president of education to make Brazil a benchmark in the world, “Mr. Bolsonaro, you do not realize that there are people eating from the garbage (…) It is an aberration that there is a president who has recent numbers, 33 million Brazilians are going hungry. One in four people eat three times a day,” he pointed out.

For his part, Bolsonaro defended himself by alluding that the country registers a lower inflation number compared to several countries in the world, “we achieved a miracle during the pandemic, we serve those most in need. My government and my senators managed to reduce the price of fuels,” he added.

“We have to invest and change classrooms, invest in the professionalization of teachers, we have to improve student learning,” said candidate Felipe D’avila.

Both Thronicke and Tebet agreed on an education reform that prioritizes investment in infrastructure, as well as the dignity of teachers at all levels.

Economy, health and religion

Alluding to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Tebet criticized Bolsonaro for his inefficiency in combating the virus, “the president did not care and turned his back on the families (…) we fell behind in the purchase of vaccines,” he added.

“What I saw was a scandal of corruption in the purchase of vaccines (…) 25 percent of the poor die in Brazil for not having access to cancer treatment,” Tebet pointed out, a comment that the candidate adhered to. Thronicke who emphasized the importance of the private sector in financing health care programs.

Likewise, Gomes again pointed against Bolsonaro for figures on economic and health development, “in Brazil almost 50 million citizens who will age in 15 years, will not have a pension. I want to reconcile the country,” he said.

For his part, Lula reiterated that he will return to being a government and his priority will be education and health, benchmarks in the world, “the best educational revolution that was made in Brazil, we did it,” he recalled.

“I say that religious freedom is for everyone and we cannot allow the issue of God to be touched in vain. We have candidates who lose voters due to lack of respect for religion,” said Thronicke, who sympathized with Tebet in the application of reforms that dignify the rights of women.

At the same time, D’avila noted that national development inescapably passes through agribusiness, although he clarified the need to undertake privatization policies, “we need to privatize everything in Brazil (…) It is very important that we use private resources,” he added.

“Economic growth also depends on an environmental policy, within my government plan is the elimination of carbon (…) we have to plant trees on degraded land and generate green jobs,” D’avila said.

However, Bolsonaro defended his policy by pointing out that it is aimed at protecting women, despite his constant misogynistic comments, “I defend weapons so that women can defend themselves, 90 percent of property titles were given to women “, he added.

Meanwhile, the candidates Tebet and Gomes agreed that Bolsonaro broadcasts false news about the economy, poverty and security, at the same time, they denounced acts of corruption caused by the current government.

“The people are going to vote to be respected again, because we have well-paid jobs, we need to return to freedom,” said Lula, who highlighted inclusive policies carried out during the governments of the Workers’ Party (PT).

