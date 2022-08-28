US and Cuba discuss possible rehabilitation of Matanzas fuel base | News

Specialists from the United States (USA) and Cuba discussed possible ways of cooperation to rehabilitate the most affected areas of the Supertanker Base in the western province of Matanzas, partially destroyed by a fire that broke out on August 5. .

The local Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this Friday in a statement that the exchange between both parties took place the previous Wednesday.

The deflagration that lasted for almost a week collapsed four of eight large tanks of that hydrocarbon deposit in Matanzas.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma) was the venue for the virtual meeting between Cuban specialists involved in the rehabilitation of the areas affected by the accident at the Matanzas supertanker base, and US experts from the Agency for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Both groups discussed the possible ways of cooperation to achieve the rehabilitation of the most affected areas, the Foreign Ministry mentioned in the press release.

The Cuban side, also made up of members of the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the Institute of Hydraulic Resources, detailed the main tasks undertaken since the fire was declared extinguished.

In addition, he asked the counterpart for his assessment of the actions already carried out and the possibility of accessing the most innovative techniques and procedures accumulated both by the EPA, as well as by companies linked to the oil sector and other agencies involved in these types of accidents, concluded the notice.

The fire at the supertanker base in the Matanzas industrial zone, the largest of its kind in Cuba, left 16 dead and 146 injured.





