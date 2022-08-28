They will march this Saturday in different parts of Argentina and the world in support of Cristina Fernández | News

Led by different expressions of the Frente de Todos (FDT) party, this Saturday there will be meetings and mobilizations in different places in Argentina and other countries of the world, in support of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, for whom the prosecutor of the Vialidad case requested last Monday 12 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office.

These are mobilizations in support of the former president, and condemnation of the judicial persecution and Lawfare of which she is being a victim; which are added to the vigil held since Monday itself in front of Fernández de Kirchner’s home, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta, by members of the FDT and representatives of other social sectors.

We must recover the areas for the meeting of militancy and the debate of ideas. The transformation cannot be from top to bottom. It is from militancy that we can continue building a true transformative movement.

Under the slogans “Cristina is defended by the people” and “if they come for her, they come for your rights”, in Buenos Aires the call for the Everyone’s Front of Buenos Aires plans to gather at 3:00 p.m. local time in Parque Lezama, in the neighborhood of San Telmo.

In this sense, the call was defined in a massive “open meeting” of the Justicialist Party of the City that met last Thursday at its headquarters on San José Street, headed by the national senator and president of the party, Mariano Recalde, and the president of the party congress Víctor Santa María.

Meanwhile, in Chacabuco Park, Buenos Aires judge Juan María Ramos Padilla and Peronist leader Jorge Rachid will call for the “democratization of Justice”, an “independent Justice” and the “resignation of all the members” of the Supreme Court.

To which will be added a meeting of the Commune 15 in his defense, with the slogan “Against the media and judicial firing squad”, as a premise.

These manifestations of support for Cristina will be extended to many other regions of the province of Buenos Aires: in La Plata, they will be concentrated in Plaza Belgrano; in Vicente López, the FDT will meet in Plaza Alem; in San Martín, the meeting will be in the Central Plaza; on Tres de Febrero it will take place in the Plaza de la Unidad Nacional; in Avellaneda, in Plaza Alsina; and in Monte Grande, in Plaza Miter; among many other calls.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the Argentine geography and under the slogans “Enough of lawfare” and “El Cristinazo”, support marches will take place in the provinces of La Pampa, Misiones, La Rioja, San Luis, Tierra del Fuego, Neuquén, Catamarca, San Salvador de Jujuy, and Formosa, among others.

The demonstrations in support of the vice president will also have expressions through the militants of the FDT in other countries, such as Spain, France, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Brazil and Australia.

In the midst of this panorama of judicial persecution, the Argentine vice president received in the Senate the former leader of the Spanish political party Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, who was one of the first to show his solidarity with the former president.

The former Vice President of the Spanish Government in the alliance of Podemos with the PSOE, gave a copy of his book Media and Cloacas to the Vice President.

Iglesias, a recurring critic of the Spanish media system for the smear campaigns against Podemos through false accusations, denounces in said volume the alliance of the media and right-wing politicians.





