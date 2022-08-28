Argentines mobilize in support of Cristina Fernández | News

Thousands of militants and sympathizers of the Frente de Todos (FdT) of Argentina gathered from noon this Saturday in a massive act of support for Cristina Fernández in the vicinity of the place where she lives, and from there they rejected the judicial, political and media against him.

Previously, the FdT had called on its supporters to gather at Parque Lezama starting at 3:00 p.m., while similar acts would take place at the same time in areas surrounding the Argentine capital, but decided to suspend them and asked the protesters to march to Recoleta, a neighborhood Where does the vice president reside?

The call was modified after the head of the city government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, ordered fences to be placed in the vicinity of the president’s home to prevent access to the thousands of people who have transmitted their love to her in recent days. and backup.

Rodríguez Larreta also ordered the deployment of police infantry, although the troops were later withdrawn, according to local media.

In messages broadcast on Twitter, the FdT expressed: “No fence is going to stop support for Cristina. The act in Parque Lezama is suspended. Everyone to the Plaza de Juncal and Paraná”.

The FdT senator, Mariano Recalde, asserted through that social network: “Larreta’s billboards are not going to stop support for Cristina. Everyone to Plaza de Juncal and Paraná. All with Cristina.

To change and @horaciorlarreta there is no problem in going to insult @cfkargentina to her house, but if it is to support and accompany her, they prevent it with fences and police. They remain the same authoritarian and provocative as always.

The Minister of the Interior, Wado de Pedro, also joined the call: “For Cambiemos and @horaciorlarreta there is no problem in going to insult @cfkargentina at her house, but if it is to support and accompany her, they prevent it with fences and police . They are still the same authoritarians and provocateurs as always”.

Images of the site of the concentration, spread through social networks, show thousands of people with flags, banners and fight songs warning the right and the macristas not to touch the Argentine vice president.

This Saturday’s act is another expression of the growing support that the former Argentine president receives from popular sectors, and even leaders from other nations.

Days ago, the prosecutor Diego Luciani, in charge of the Vialidad case, expressed his intention to demand 12 years in prison for Cristina Fernández and her political ban, although he does not have evidence to accuse her.

After the fact, the federal oral court handling this process denied Cristina the right to defense, who publicly denounced that the trial against her is politically motivated and that those truly responsible for embezzling public funds are protected by “justice”, They are former president Mauricio Macri and officials and politicians related to him.





