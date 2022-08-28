Women of Chile urge to approve new Constitution | News

Women from the communes of the Metropolitan Region of Santiago de Chile participated this Saturday in a massive act to support the project of the new Constitution, which will be submitted to a plebiscite on September 4.

The act took place at the Caupolicán Theater, located in the center of Santiago, and was called by at least 37 social organizations and was called “Caupolicanazo Feminista por la Nueva Constitución”.

The spokeswoman for the meeting, Cynthia Shuffer, declared that the new Constitution advances in substantive transformations for women in Chile, among which she mentioned parity, political participation, autonomy over their bodies, a life free of violence, the rights to decide, to have comprehensive sex education and decent housing, and recognition of the work of providing care.

Shuffer recalled that in this plebiscite “women and dissidents are more than half of the people” who will vote, hence the importance of voting on September 4.

For her part, the activist of the Movement for the Emancipation of Chilean Women, Rosa Yáñez, said that for the first time in the history of Chile, a Magna Carta will be voted for that includes issues that interest women.

In the opinion of Xiomara Molina, of the Permanent Assembly for the Legalization of Abortion, the new constitutional text “has to do with the construction of a society collectively with principles such as solidarity, equality, and social justice.”

In addition, Molina highlighted the role of women in suffrage and their ability to influence the outcome of the plebiscite. In this regard, she recalled that in “2020, 7 and a half million people voted; almost 4 million of us were women”.

On September 4, Chileans will have to choose to Approve or Reject the proposal for a new constitution, to replace the one in force since the time of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).





