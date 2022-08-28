They denounce threats of eviction to peasants in Guatemala | News

The Guatemalan Peasant Unity Committee (CUC) denounced this Saturday that more than 100 peasant families from the El Temal community, El Cobán region, in the department of Alta Verapaz (north), could be victims of extrajudicial evictions promoted by local landowners.

According to representatives of the families, the evictions would be carried out at the end of August by parallel groups from neighboring communities and gangs, which are trained by the aforementioned oligarchs to attack the residents, burn their houses and force them to leave the place.

These are Mayan Q’eqchi’ families, descendants of young settlers who worked for German families settled in Guatemala during the government of President Justo Rufino Barrios, between 1873 and 1885.

When these families left, their lands passed into the hands of the State and are now in the process of being awarded to the peasants.

The CUC launched an alert to national and international human rights institutions to intervene in this situation and prevent possible bloodshed.

It is not the first time that this type of eviction has been perpetrated in Alta Verapaz and against Mayan Q’eqchi’ communities. On August 15, 2020, another 40 peasant families from that town, settled on the Cubilgüitz farm, were violently evicted and their houses burned down.

They were former workers of the farm, who were fired 15 years earlier, never received payment of their employment benefits and decided to settle there to claim their rights.

That attack was carried out by armed individuals who acted in complicity with a local landowner. According to the peasants, they had been suffering intimidation for a year before the eviction, with threats and shots fired into the air.

According to local media, this armed group acted on previous occasions as a shock force to reduce peasants fighting for land, and their action is allowed by the landowners.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



