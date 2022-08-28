Massacre denounced in Colombia, number 70 during 2022 | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced this Saturday the perpetration of a new massacre in Colombia, this time the event took place in the department of Norte de Santander.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Former paramilitary chief apologizes to victims of the conflict in Colombia

According to Indepaz, the massacre took place in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood of Cúcuta (capital of the department) and resulted in four people being killed, “so far the identity of the victims has not been recognized,” they said.

As in other areas of the country, the Ombudsman’s Office had issued an alert for the department due to the territorial dispute that is developing between irregular armed groups, “events such as forced disappearances, murders, forced recruitment are occurring,” they add. .

Massacre #70 occurred in 2022

08/27/22

Cucuta, North Santander

Four men were killed around noon in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood of Cúcuta. Armed men entered the area and attacked people who were in a car workshop. pic.twitter.com/tkq4eLqBrV

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

August 27, 2022

The Colombian authorities detail that the following irregular armed groups are present in the department: The National Liberation Army (ELN); the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC); the Second Marquetalia; FARC dissidents; transnational gangs.

According to Indepaz, so far this year 70 massacres have been perpetrated and 120 social leaders and 32 ex-combatants included in the Peace Agreement have been assassinated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source