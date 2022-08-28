President of Venezuela congratulates the new street bosses | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated the national community on Saturday for the election of the new community leaders of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

“More than 45,000 communities in the assembly have elected their heads of community, I express all my support and we are all winners (…) the people mobilized from East to West and North to South,” said the president Ripe.

At the same time, the head of state asserted that the election is aimed at strengthening good government, “big things are coming, new things for the communities of the 1×10 good government (…) we are ending the year successfully,” he added. .

“I congratulate the national leadership and the base of the PSUV (…) The slogan is clear: Unite and add to succeed in each community, in each scenario,” emphasized the Venezuelan president.

For this Saturday, the base of the PSUV (the largest political organization in the region) mobilized in the various states of the country to elect the street bosses in order to guarantee a stronger rapprochement between the Government and the people.

“The conviction and level of awareness that our People have is impressive. My sincere congratulations for such a beautiful day,” concluded President Maduro.

