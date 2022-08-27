Business strike continues in collective transport in Argentina | News

Public carriers belonging to different companies that operate in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires (capital), in Argentina, continue the collective strike in claim for the delays in the payment of subsidies since March of this year.

More than 100 public transport lines of the companies of the Business Chamber of Passenger Transport (Ceap), the Business Chamber of Urban Transport of Buenos Aires (Cetuba) and the Chamber of Transport of the Province of Buenos Aires (Ctpba), provide service reduced by at least 30 percent during the day and remain inoperative at night.

The business force measure affects thousands of Argentines, fundamentally the most vulnerable workers and sectors who are the ones who use the public transport service the most.

The bosses’ protest began last Friday, August 19, and in addition to demanding the payment of salary compensation for passenger transport, it calls on the Government of Buenos Aires, which responds to the interests of the right, to expedite the payment to carriers. .

The Argentine Executive considers that the conflict will have a prompt resolution, since, as it has stated, the subsidy payments are being executed, many of them with arrears since 2019, the year in which they were authorized for the groups of various lines that operate in the area. metropolitan of Buenos Aires.

According to the local media, the Undersecretary of Economic and Financial Policy of the Ministry of Transport, Carlos Vittor, specified that the Government of President Alberto Fernández paid 3,900 million Argentine pesos, but the rest of the debt must be paid by the city of Buenos Aires .

Transport companies indicated on this day that the strike will continue indefinitely, until the debt is paid in full.

In this sense, the Ministry of National Transportation asked the government of the capital to speed up the payment of subsidies owed to transportation companies, in order for this public service to return to normal in the region.





