Venezuelan President rejects financial speculation | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, warned this Thursday of the risks of financial speculation unleashed in the bookmarks of the so-called “parallel dollar” and asked the population to have “maximum awareness” to face it.

The president, addressing directly to those who manage these pages of financial speculation, said: “Don’t stick to the wheel. Let no one try to torpedo and damage the economic recovery.”

The declarations of the head of state from the state of Falcón (northwest) were complemented with a call to the population of the South American country to “have maximum awareness and fighting spirit in the face of the theft of these unscrupulous people.”

In his speech, Maduro pointed out that the legal market for the dollar in Venezuela is that of the Central Bank of Venezuela.

The head of state dismissed the justifications about the influence of the market in these parallel fluctuations and defended: “The dollar of the Central Bank of Venezuela is governed by the rules of the market!”

On the other hand, President Maduro celebrated that Venezuela is on the path of “economic recovery and every year takes an important step for the stability of the people.”

Enough of so much torture to the Venezuelan economy! They have failed to bring us to our knees. Venezuela found its own path towards an economy of virtuous circuits and generation of wealth, towards the construction of a victorious future. pic.twitter.com/elMlizZvpm

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

August 26, 2022

In that direction, he criticized that “an unscrupulous group (comes to) shoot the parallel dollar, in a fictitious and false way, so that a group of also unscrupulous merchants comes to rob the people. Enough of speculation!”, called the president.

He explained that, after the creation of the exchange market, “now we have to go to social investment, grow in motors, industry, agriculture, technology, grow, grow and grow, but let no one come to sabotage the people of Venezuela.”

According to information from the Central Bank, the Venezuelan currency would have devalued 20 percent in the last week.





