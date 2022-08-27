Free electoral propaganda begins before elections in Brazil | News

Radio stations and television channels in Brazil will begin this Friday and until next Monday to broadcast free electoral propaganda linked to the October elections in that South American nation, after a draft resolution was approved by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). ).

The electoral propaganda will be transmitted by radio stations and television channels that operate on VHF and UHF, as well as on pay TV channels managed by the Federal Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, the Legislative Assemblies, the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District and the Municipal Chambers.

During this first day, propaganda will be placed for the candidates for governor, state deputy and senator, while this Saturday it will be up to the candidates for the Presidency and the federal Parliament to place their messages.

In accordance with TSE Resolution number 23,610, instant cut-offs and any type of censorship are prohibited, as well as the display of materials that may offend, degrade or ridicule candidates.

Advertising may be broadcast for 70 minutes daily during commercial breaks between 5:00 p.m. (local time) and midnight. In the meantime, you can choose to broadcast in spaces of 30 or 60 seconds.

For its part, propaganda referring to the candidates of the Workers’ Party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the Liberal Party, Jair Bolsonaro, will represent more than 50 percent of the broadcast schedule.

Last Tuesday, the TSE unanimously approved the draft resolution on the media plan for the free electoral time of the candidates for the Presidency of the country in the 2022 Elections.





