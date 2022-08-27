Bolivian people advocate strengthening their democracy and economy | News

Various social sectors and the indigenous peoples of Bolivia ratified this Thursday their support for the authorities of the Plurinational State through a massive march in pursuit of economic reconstruction and in rejection of the opposition’s coup attempts.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Luis Arce receives ongoing support from social movements

In this regard, the executive secretary of the Bolivian Workers Central (COB), Juan Carlos Guarachi, emphasized that “the people are aware and have said that we are not going to allow more attempts to destabilize the country. We are with a topic that is a priority: reactivate the economy.

In this sense, the executive secretary of the Afro-Bolivian National Council (Conafro), Nilo Vásquez, highlighted: “We feel a unique pride in being Bolivians, in being from this Bolivian homeland. For this reason, we reaffirm today our commitment to this Process of Change”.

According to government data, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.1 percent last year, while a 5.1 percent rise is forecast for 2022 through control of the inflationary phenomenon and an increase in public investment.

For his part, the executive secretary of the Trade Union Confederation of Intercultural Communities Originating in Bolivia (Csciob), Esteban Alavi, stressed that “the Bolivian people are united like never before.”

Once again, the maturity and wisdom of the Bolivian people prevail to defend democracy in this historic march. Bolivian men and women do not want more coups, they want to work and industrialize the country.

Thank you very much #Bolivia����!

The putschists will not pass! pic.twitter.com/kiOOXpUTvg

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

August 25, 2022

Accordingly, the executive of the National Confederation of Native Indigenous Peasant Women of Bolivia Bartolina Sisa, Flora Aguilar, pointed out that the right “does not care about the well-being of Bolivians (…) they are interested in the economic growth of their pockets.”

In turn, the president, Luis Arce, who addressed the crowd in the Plaza de San Francisco, said that “it has become clear that the Bolivian people do not want more coups d’etat (…) on our corpse a new coup d’état ”.

Here we are, stronger and more united to continue working for #Bolivia. Respect for democracy is what we demand. We say to that oligarchy that has never won elections that if they do not respect the popular vote at the polls, we will make it respect it in the streets. #MarchForDemocracy���� pic.twitter.com/Mr0rGiNAT6

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

August 25, 2022

The president stressed that “Bolivian men and women do not want more coups, they want to work and industrialize the country. Thank you very much Bolivia! The coup plotters will not pass!”

The march called by the Pact of Unity and the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) constitutes a resounding victory of the Bolivian people against the destabilizing and anti-democratic attempts promoted by, among other right-wing figures, the governor of Santa Cruz, Fernando Camacho.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source