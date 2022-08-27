Casa de las Américas rejects lawfare against Cristina Fernández | News

The Casa de las Américas rejected this Friday the judicial, political and media persecution of the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, accused by an Argentine court of alleged corruption in the allocation of public works.

In a statement, the cultural institution stated that “history has been repeated as a farce. Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner joins the long list of political figures on the Latin American left who have suffered or are suffering judicial persecution.”

The text pointed out that the attempt to ban leaders and fighters of the left follows “political interests as petty as they are obvious.”

He described lawfare as an “effective weapon of reaction” in the face of a “Justice” lacking in arguments and denounced that “the supposed independence of powers has become, in practice, the most expeditious way to ignore the popular will.”

The statement draws attention to the fact that in Latin America of these times “today the barracks are carried out by judges in collusion with the same interests that previously incited and supported the military.”

Finally, the House showed its adherence to the Latin American and Argentine left to prevent “the lie from winning, so that history is not written at the whim of the forgers and so that the memory of figures who were so close to us is not tarnished. and loved ones like Rodolfo Walsh, Haroldo Conti and Paco Urondo”.

