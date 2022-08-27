Argentine Peronism maintains vigils in support of vice president | News

Argentine Peronism continued during the day this Friday its popular mobilization in support of the former president and current vice president Cristina Fernández, who is under indictment and a request for a sentence of 12 years in prison in a case of alleged corruption, in the surroundings of his home in Buenos Aires.

The Justicialist Party (PJ) of Buenos Aires held an Open Town Hall, with the central slogan that “We will continue to mobilize for Cristina and in defense of democracy” in reference to what they call judicial persecution against the president.

According to the direction of the PJ of the capital through its president, Mariano Recalde, “we will continue to mobilize, we will be in the streets until our turn, for another October 17 (considered Peronist “Loyalty Day”) ), in defense of democracy, the will and popular sovereignty”.

From the @CTAok We call for organizing throughout the country in support of Cristina. This attempt by concentrated sectors to ban it is part of an offensive against our rights and achievements. They’re not going to make it. The united and mobilized people will put a stop to them. pic.twitter.com/HvQWoqKwqD

– Edgardo Depetri (@EdgardoDepetri)

August 25, 2022

In this sense, he affirmed that “despite the difficult moment we are experiencing, we are happy at this meeting, because this expresses unity, Cristina unites us, for the 12 happy years we have lived, but also because she is the future, our future , and because what is at stake is Peronism”.

The Peronist leader went further and said: “They have declared war on us, today we begin to work to win it at the polls.”

Meanwhile, the vigils of Kirchnerist militants and sympathizers continue for the fourth consecutive day in the vicinity of the home of Cristina Fernández, which is replicated in vigils and open town halls throughout the country.

Córdoba, Santa Fe, La Plata and Mar del Plata were some of the cities in which there were acts of support, the day before, for the Argentine vice president. This Saturday two important mobilizations are expected to take place in Buenos Aires, the capital.

While this was happening, the opposition grouped around Marcos, in addition to questioning President Alberto Fernández for alleged threats, stirred up the idea that prosecutor Diego Luciani could be the victim of an assassination by the ruling party.

In fact, from the Together for Change bench in the Chamber of Deputies they presented a request for impeachment to remove the president, at the same time they announced the filing of criminal complaints for “instigation to suicide”.

At the press conference in which the political trial of the president was announced, the head of the macrismo caucus in Congress, Cristian Ritondo, said: “We believe that the president tries to intimidate, threaten and violate the work of a Power that must be Independent”.





