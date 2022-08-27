Police repress demonstration against LUMA in Puerto Rico | News

The Police of the State of Puerto Rico, a dependent territory of the United States, dispersed this Thursday night a demonstration of dozens of Puerto Ricans in Old San Juan, who were leading a protest against LUMA Energy due to the constant electrical blackouts.

This is the most recent episode of the protests that have shaken the Caribbean island for days, although it is the first that culminated in a confrontation between protesters and police, as well as an arrest.

The Federation of Teachers also joined the protest on Thursday night, as did the president of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), Juan Dalmau.

The demonstrations followed the calls made since last Monday by a group of legislators from the House of Representatives and social organizations to mobilize as a way of exerting pressure on Governor Pedro Pierluisi, to cancel the contract awarded to LUMA Energy.

LUMA Energy is the consortium that since last year has been in charge of the electricity transmission and distribution network in Puerto Rico, one of the results of the privatization of the network on the island controlled by the United States.

The claims of the population are due to a series of blackouts and other service interruptions recorded in the past two weeks, which left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity.

