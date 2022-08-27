Attack by miners on a police station leaves two dead in Peru | News

Irregular miners from Peru attacked this Thursday a police station located in the Madre de Dios region, in the Amazon (southeast), which caused a confrontation with law enforcement officials that has so far left two dead and 17 injured.

The miners’ attack comes after a march to protest a police intervention, in which agents seized and disposed of gold mining vessels and equipment in rivers in the Amazon region.

At the end of the protest, the demonstrators stormed the “Nuevo Arequipa” police station with stones, which is located at kilometer 108 of the Interoceanic highway, and set fire to part of the dining room and the bedroom of the agents, who responded with shots.

According to local media, the injured have been transferred to the Santa Rosa Hospital, in Puerto Maldonado (departmental capital), while the authorities seek to establish a dialogue between the parties.

On the other hand, three deaths and one injury were reported as a result of a series of clashes between artisanal miners in the district of Río Grande, province of Condesuyos, Arequipa.

In this case, a group of informal workers attacked another who was working inside a mine in the Alto Molino annex with dynamite. The explosives caused a collapse that killed two people instantly and one died on the way to hospital.

According to the authorities, the identities of the deceased miners correspond to Wilfredo Medina Tejada, Omar Espinoza Villalobos and Alipio Achinquipa, meanwhile, the injured man is Valentín Choque Maque.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



