Luis Arce receives ongoing support from social movements | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and the vice president, David Choquehuanca, participate this Thursday in the march called by the Unity Pact and the Bolivian Workers Central (COB) to ratify the support for the current administration, in the face of destabilizing attempts.

Bolivian organizations call for a march for democracy

The Vice Minister of Communication, Gabriela Alcón, confirmed the assistance of the leaders of the Plurinational State in the face of the destabilizing attempts of the opposition with a marked right-wing and conservative character.

The official pointed out that the mobilization has been the product of “a call by social organizations” to reaffirm the commitment of the popular sectors “for economic reconstruction.”

We begin this great march in defense of the Homeland and democracy, from the Tranca de Urujara. This is the true unity of the Bolivian people, who today march peacefully but firmly.

From the Multifunctional de la Ceja, located on the border that separates the cities of La Paz and El Alto, the “great march” will descend to Plaza San Francisco, located in the administrative capital of the South American nation.

In this sense, from different points of La Paz they will go to the square with a historical background where the progressive movements in defense of the Plurinational State have been concentrated in different stages.

This is the unity of the Bolivian people, who today march stronger than ever to tell the coup right that democracy is respected!

Similarly, from other regions of the country they have gone to the city where the Executive has its headquarters, so a massive demonstration is forecast with the participation of multiple sectors.

Meanwhile, the opposition led by the governor of Santa Cruz, Fernando Camacho, boycotts the election of the Comptroller General of the State in the Legislative “putting their partisan political interests first,” as denounced by the MAS deputy, Jerjes Mercado.

Accordingly, Mercado affirmed that the opposition puts “its pettiness before putting democratic institutions and the interests of the Homeland before. They are opting for a political line, only to torpedo the national government”.





