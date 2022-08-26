Puerto Ricans call for a new protest against LUMA Energy | News

The Coalition for Energy Thinking (CoPE), in Puerto Rico, called citizens to a protest this Thursday to demand an energy system that favors their needs and close the contract with the private company LUMA Energy, current operator of the electrical infrastructure of the island.

The Collapse of the Colonial Government of Puerto Rico

The public act will take place in front of La Fortaleza (headquarters of the Government), starting at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Its organizers denounced that “the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, is not telling the truth when he defends LUMA. Our purpose as a group is for him to shine the truth. We are going to prove that the reality of the LUMA contract is different and not the one that he presents”, expressed the president of the CoPE, Pedro Muñiz.

In a statement, the CoPE explained that it was constituted by members of the community, among whom are “experts in matters necessary to understand and counteract the false rhetoric that favors LUMA,” which has been criticized for the collapse of the electrical system. and continuous interruptions in service.

Muñiz told local media that they decided to launch CoPE operations now because there is a lot of indignation among Puerto Ricans over the poor work of LUMA Energy and it is urgent to demand that Pierluisi annul, cancel or expire the contract of that Canadian and US capital company.

Activist Myrna Conty, from the platform Quiero Sol, stressed that the lack of energy affects vulnerable populations above all, such as those residing in homes for the elderly or hospital patients, whose lives may be in danger.

On the other hand, he stated that there are reliable alternatives to the service of LUMA and the Electric Power Authority and that, for example, the use of renewable sources can be increased.

The spokesman for the Workers’ Socialist Movement, Ricardo Santos, stated that the policy of privatizing the electrical system has failed and destabilized said service.

In his opinion, it is necessary to return to a public system that guarantees the interest of the people, and replace the corporations that plunder the patrimony of Puerto Ricans with a public company, transparent and close to the control of the citizens.

He added that the workers know that they will face strong pressure from capital and even from US congressmen, interested in not closing the LUMA Energy contract.

