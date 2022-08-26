Uruguayan Executive Power decrees increase in toll rates | News

The Government of Uruguay approved a decree on the new prices for tolls starting next September, where there is evidence of an increase with respect to the previous rates.

According to the text, the updated prices are applied “at all the collection points operated by the concessionaires of the Ministry of Transportation and Public Works (MTOP)” that make up the roads in the country.

The document explains that toll rates rise for the first time since December 1 of last year because “the rate adjustments corresponding to the months of April 2022 and August 2022 were not made.”

In this sense, the MTOP Road Administration considers it “advisable to proceed with the partial adjustment of the aforementioned rates”, which include the Value Added Tax at the basic rate.

From this, categories 1 and 2, which includes cars, trucks, two-axle vehicles without dual wheels, with a single-axle trailer, express buses, micros, mini buses and tractors without semi-trailers, will pay the equivalent of 4 dollars, which that could be reduced by electronic toll.

For their part, drivers of cars and trucks with up to eight seats and other two-axle vehicles without dual wheels will pay 150 pesos (4 Uruguayan pesos are equivalent to 1 dollar) to be reduced by 112.5 for the virtual transfer modality.

During the last year, protests have increased around the increase in the prices of basic services.





