UN points out that El Salvador fails to comply with recommendations on Human Rights | News

The United Nations Organization (UN) carried out this Thursday the seventh periodic report of El Salvador to examine its compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, an occasion in which it revealed that the Central American country has not made progress in terms of abortion and sexual rights. reproductive rights, and recorded setbacks on the issue of protection, security and independence of the attorney general.

The member of the Center for Civil and Political Rights before the United Nations Human Rights Committee (CCPR), Mariel Merayo, announced the grades in the range of A (very satisfactory) to E (contrary to what is recommended).

Both in the right to life and in matters of abortion and reproductive sexual rights, the country received a grade of C for not experiencing progress taking into account the investigations carried out.

For its part, the worst score was received by the issue of protection, security and independence of the attorney general, in which considerable setbacks were recorded, according to specialists.

In this regard, the member of the CCPR, Víctor Rodríguez Heredia, pointed out that the E rating is granted on very few occasions when “measures are taken contrary to the recommendation made by the UN.”

The UN representatives also recommended working on the issues of extrajudicial executions and forced disappearances, human rights violations in the context of the conflict, and voluntary termination of pregnancy.

At the same time, Rodríguez Heredia affirmed that the examination will be resumed since “three recommendations were evaluated in relation to compliance, but there are others that were not among them and that are very important, such as the issue of judicial independence.”

In turn, the member of the Foundation for Due Process (DPLF), Leonor Arteaga, expressed her concern about the armed conflict since “the cases of the war remain unresolved, there are no trials, no people have been convicted.”

El Salvador signed the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 2018, during the mandate of former President Salvador Sánchez Cerén.





