They denounce the murder of a mother and her two daughters in Haiti | News

They denounce the murder of a mother and her two daughters in Haiti

The Je Klere Foundation (FJKL), of Haiti, denounced this Thursday the murder by members of armed gangs of a mother and her two daughters in Cité Doudoune, a town in the district of Port-au-Prince.

Josette Fils Desanclos (56 years old) and her two daughters, Sardjie Desanclos (24) and Sherwood Sondjie Desanclos (28) were traveling by car when the attackers killed them almost at the entrance of the aforementioned town, located between the Croix-des-Bouquets municipalities and Tabarre, and then burned their bodies.

The murder was recorded on August 20, a day in which gangs linked to the 400 Mawozo gang perpetrated several attacks in that region belonging to the West department, with a total of eight dead civilians.

The FJKL condemned the crime and urged the authorities to prevent it from going unpunished, since it was a family totally committed to the fight to transform Haiti from a failed state to a responsible state, it said in a statement.

The organization for the defense of human rights assured that this massacre “is convincing proof, if necessary, of the absence of the Haitian State”.

According to local media, Sherwood Sondje Desanclos was studying Law at the Faculty of Law and Economic Sciences in Port-au-Prince, while Sarhadje Desanclos was studying Accounting at the University of Port-au-Prince (capital) and had a law degree from the Faculty of Law. and Economic Sciences from the city of Gonaïves.

According to the FJKL, both sisters wanted to live in their country and refused to go abroad to escape gang violence. The three women made up the family of lawyer Simson Desanclo, who was in another city, Cap Haitien, when the crime occurred.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



