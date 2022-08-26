UN urges Bolsonaro to respect democracy in Brazil | News

The High Commissioner of the United Nations (UN) for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged this Thursday the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to respect the country’s democracy because of his continuous attacks without arguments against the electoral system .

CMIO.org in sequence:

They open an investigation into Bolsonaro for attacking the Brazilian electoral system

During her last press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, the Commissioner of the multilateral organization criticized that in the race towards the elections called for next October 2 in Brazil, the president has questioned the procedures of the democratic institutions.

“President Bolsonaro has intensified his attacks on the judiciary and the electronic voting system (…) And I have to say, having been head of state, that a head of state must respect the other powers, the judiciary, the legislature , and not shout attacks against others, because it is essential for a President of the Republic to ensure democracy”, the High Commissioner stressed.

Chef of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the organization criticizes the position of the Brazilian leader. Former president of Chile, Bachelet warned that it is the duty of the chef d’état to ‘respect other powers’.

– Paulo Lima (@pmarinho63)

August 25, 2022

Bachelet recalled the meeting that Bolsonaro held last July with diplomatic representatives at the Alvorada Palace, where he expressed his doubts about the credibility of Brazil‘s electoral system, intending to infuse theories about possible fraud.

In this sense, he referred that “it is essential that the president guarantees democracy” and does not launch attacks against others, while recalling that Bolsonaro called “his supporters to demonstrate against the institutions of the judiciary on September 7”.

Likewise, the UN High Commissioner expressed her concern about hate speech and violence against democratic institutions, and described as worrying the attacks that Afro-Brazilian citizens, members of the LGBTIQ+ community and women have received.

UN: “Bolsonaro intensified attacks on the Judiciary and the electronic voting system. A head of State must respect other powers, be it Judiciary or Legislative, and not shout attacks against others, because it is essential to ensure democracy.”

– Renato Simões (@renatosimoespt)

August 25, 2022

Bachelet also recalled the incident that occurred in the town of Foz do Iguaçu in the state of Paraná, where municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, treasurer of the Workers’ Party (PT), was shot dead at his birthday party by criminal agent José da Rocha Guaranho, a follower of Bolsonaro.

“When you are a candidate, or a president who is a candidate, you have to be very careful to make sure that people feel safe to go vote (…). Cases like that should not happen, and when a leader uses language that can be used in the wrong direction, that is very bad,” the High Commissioner said.

It is not the first time that the UN representative has criticized Bolsonaro. Last June, she also urged the Brazilian authorities to respect the fundamental rights of Brazilian legislators and black, women and LGBTIQ + candidates for the general elections of the South American country.

Bachelet also took stock of her management at the UN since 2018, and also analyzed situations related to human rights in many parts of the world. His term will end on August 31.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source