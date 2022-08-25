Chili. A great theater of manipulation, lies and few truths | Opinion

In the midst of bickering, in an electoral scenario for a new Constitution, there is a reality and a phenomenon in which Chileans are diminished and little influential actors. Almost the majority of citizens are hostage to a series of factors, mechanisms and social statistics manipulated from above and that have allowed them to normalize the actions of organized crime, drug trafficking, the selfish actions of individuals, businessmen and politicians, in addition to those who They look for adherents and profits for an approval or rejection and along with them, those who are not “even there” with absolutely nothing.

This is how scoundrels arise like those of recent times, directed by the official information media, who appropriate and collude around news produced by the popular press and which, without a minimum of ethics, they use without their consent.

For example, this is the case of an exhibition carried out by Hector Llaitul, spokesman for the CAM, at the beginning of June in Peñalolén and which has been unscrupulously manipulated by TVN, Megavisión, CNN, CANAL 13, etc., etc. We know that large corporations, companies and media servile to the system seek to generate climates of conflict with the sole purpose of delegitimizing any process of change, in addition to sustaining the discourse and leaving the famous idea of ​​the enemy on the table of Chileans. internal, which this time falls on the Arauco Malleco Coordinator (CAM) and its demands for recovering land from the hands of predatory companies of the native forest (foretales). Treating the Mapuche people as terrorists and not organized crime and its accomplices in collars and ties is quite suspicious.

Let us remember that when the political, intellectual and business elites see their interests in danger, they raise the flags of property versus communism and today it is the Mapuche issue and their recovery of land from Forestry companies, claiming from this unilateral reality the right to « protect” by means of laws the Police-Military actions in the so-called “Southern Macro zone”, which is nothing more than the Gulumapu, western part of the wallmapu.

The television channels of the political-business elite, gargle with manipulation with certain facts such as the one mentioned, taking advantage of the uncertainty and vulnerability in which ordinary citizens find themselves due to other causes that are real and that are there on a daily basis, as true crime is, that which is functional to the system and proportional to political-business corruption and drug-organized crime, which create a whole dissemination mechanism to discredit the legitimate actions of the CAM, as if they were these are responsible for the social misery in which Araucanía and the rest of Chile find themselves.

The mixture of all these elements that are intertwined with each other, feed back a life system that contradicts the true desires that most Chileans demand. The kitchen of institutional continuity, of the model and its capitalist mode of production, is and will continue to be regenerative and the cause of the vices, perversities and inequalities of a way of life that no one dares to confront and put an end to, perhaps out of fear or because they do not know or do not want to take the trouble to develop another way of living, another way of producing where appropriation is social and production is social and that would put an end to all the cruelties and environmental damage that capitalism and its accomplices inflict on the territory .

CAM in this context is an organization that seeks to protect the environment, the land and its ecosystems in southern Chile or wallmapu, of which the GuluMapu is the western side of the territory and where the eastern, Argentine side corresponds to the Puelmapu and where both make up the great wallmapu devastated by landowners and businessmen for decades and centuries.

In this theater of operations called Chile, the leading role has been played for decades by those who defend representative democracy, which represents nothing more than the economic and political interests of a minority, forgetting in a very suspicious way to fight crime from the root organized, which as has been demonstrated over the years, seeks to control not only this territory but all of Latin America, under the auspices of those businessmen and politicians who see more and more capital in these businesses. Not by mere whim does the concept of «capital» come to light, since it is unavoidable for those who participate in this plot, to ignore what moves them the development and evolution of more and more market.

Viewers who watch this film, with a script repeated throughout history, apparently cannot escape this spiral that mixes politics, drug trafficking, organized crime and monetary gain, favorite engines of those who see in this work the continuity of a production that will keep the people subjected to the allegory of Plato’s cave, but this time, according to them “with much love” something like when they bombarded La Moneda with “much love”, and “with much love they assassinated a legitimately elected president for the people of Chile.

The people, the subjugated, must never again allow themselves to be overwhelmed by the lies of the right-wing oligarchy and the pseudo-progressive Left, which for decades have kept a hard-working class in intellectual and economic misery, promising them that one day they will reach their diminished homes. and violated, what they call justice, equity and fraternity.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



