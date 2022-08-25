President of Colombia calls for a labor reform agreement | News

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced on Tuesday that he had summoned employers and workers’ unions to agree, together with the Ministry of Labor, on a labor reform.

“We have called on business associations and workers’ unions to agree with the Ministry of Labor on a labor reform,” the president of the South American country wrote on his Twitter account.

Petro added that, in addition to the labor reform, the objective is to create “a labor statute that dignifies the working people.”

“The fruit of this agreement will be presented as a bill,” explained the head of state.

The president, who this Tuesday received members of the National Trade Council, at the Casa de Nariño, headquarters of the Executive power, told journalists that the decision was made that the agreement process on labor matters extend until December or January 2023 .

The reform aims to “improve the working environment,” said Petro, who seeks improvements for workers such as payment of night hours, equal pay between men and women, ending service provision contracts and achieving greater stability. in the jobs.

The Government of Petro, who began his presidential administration on August 7, is focused on the approval in Congress of the tax reform, whose main objective is the reduction of social inequality.

It seeks to protect the productive company “and that, by protecting production, equality and equity are generated; and finance the state, because that’s what reforms are for,” he added.

The Colombian authorities have the objective of collecting, if the tax reform is approved, 25 billion pesos (equivalent to 5,736 million dollars) annually, in order to reduce the social debt.

If the fight against tax avoidance and evasion is added, the Government would receive a total of 50 billion pesos per year (around 11,472 million dollars).





