Human rights defenders visit prisons in El Salvador | News

Human rights defenders from Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil visited prisons in El Salvador to verify the conditions in which the prisoners are found, in the midst of the exceptional regime that the country is experiencing; during which more than 50,500 suspected gang members have been arrested.

In a video broadcast this Tuesday on the Twitter platform by the Human Rights Ombudsman (PDDH) of El Salvador, it is detailed that the Ombudsman toured the Izalco Penitentiary Complex; the Maximum Security Penitentiary Center (downtown), Izalco Phase III; and the Izalco Penitentiary Farm; all in the western department of Sonsonate.

They were Mariana Jesús Glorgetti (Argentina), Fernando Mauro Barbosa (Brazil) and Nadia Alejandra Cruz (Bolivia), who, in the framework of the First Ibero-American Human Rights Summit, stated that their purpose was to “verify all the advances, process and conditions of all persons deprived of liberty”.

In this sense, “they considered the freedom reinsertion programs for prisoners in the confidence phase to be favorable, in addition to verifying compliance with the recommendations made by the attorney José Apolonio Tobar on July 11.

For its part, the Human Rights Ombudsman confirmed the existence of abuses in at least seven cases during the first days of the emergency regime, in force since the end of March.

The prosecutor deepened that, of 173 complaints of alleged human rights violations, received only in San Salvador in the first month of the emergency regime, in seven the existence of responsibility of the denounced officials was confirmed.

Meanwhile, the official himself detailed that since the state of emergency was approved in the Legislative Assembly, more than 3,400 complaints of alleged human rights violations have been quantified.

Data provided by humanitarian organizations and local media show that at least 63 people have died in state custody during the emergency regime; while there are 28 open files for that concept.

That Central American nation is under the fifth extension of the emergency regime that began at the end of March, after a wave of murders attributed to gangs took place and which left a balance of more than 80 dead.





