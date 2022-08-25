Brazilian Amazon suffers major focus of burns in one day | News

The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) of Brazil reported that this Tuesday the Amazon recorded the largest number of fires in its history that occurred in one day.

There were 3,358 outbreaks, which almost triple the figure for the same date in 2021, and even exceed the records of the day known as Fire Day; convened by land grabbers under the incentive of President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019.

In recent weeks, large fires have been recorded in southern Amazonas, with smoke spreading to Manaus and other cities in the region.

By the way, it was learned that a forest fire within an area demarcated by the Real Use Right Concession (CRDU) has devastated since last week more than 1,800 hectares of forest located on the banks of the Manicoré River, a tributary of the Madeira River, in southern Amazon.

In this sense, the president of the Central Association of Agro-extractive Associations of the Manicoré River (Caarim), María Cleia Delgado, pointed out that “the farmers, the grileiros, set fire to the forest last Tuesday the 16th and until now it has not stopped. The fire is moving towards the virgin margin; the damage is done”.

To which he added that he requested help from the authorities of the Government of Amazonas, but so far the actions to combat the fire have not been carried out; endangering 15 communities populated by 4,000 riverside residents on illegally logged and deforested land that occupies an area of ​​approximately 392,239 hectares.

For its part, the Government of Amazonas said that the “Amazon Environmental Protection Institute (Ipaam) identified the alleged criminal act through the Center for Environmental Monitoring and Protected Areas (Cmaap) and sent, on Friday (19), a team that flew over the area to recognize the site and verify the situation. In addition, it initiated the Remote Seizure process -when there is no presence of the person responsible for the crime in the place- and the fine for the offending act.”

The denunciations of invasion of the Manicoré River communities are not new. The agency should also have already taken measures to prevent the entry of invaders and stop granting environmental licenses and property titles to people who do not live or are not listed as concessionaires within the total area of ​​389,932.6 hectares granted by the CDRU five years ago. months.

This situation is aggravated by the fact that as of today and as detailed by Ipaam, licenses continue to be granted normally, without requiring the identification of the applicant, who may be a local businessman or resident; and requiring only the documentation of the land.

Meanwhile, Rômulo Batista, who works for Greenpeace Brazil‘s Amazon campaign, avoided that “this deforestation within the CDRU of the Common Use Territory of the Manicoré River is very sad, and all of this occurred just after the authorities of the State will visit the area and demonstrate their support for the CDRU, affirming that the territory really belongs to the communities”.

Which is not fulfilled, nor is the approval for the creation of a Sustainable Development Reserve (RDS) in the territory, which is openly opposed by the governor of the Amazon region, Wilson Lima.

