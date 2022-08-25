Frente de Todos supports Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in Argentina | News

Leaders of the Argentine ruling coalition, the Frente de Todos (FdT), whose nucleus is Peronism, ratified their support for the former president and current vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who is facing a process described as judicial persecution.

They condemn judicial persecution against Argentine vice president

The support for Fernández, which had been advancing for days before, was catalyzed after the public presentation made this Tuesday by the former president in which she refuted the accusations of prosecutors Luciani and Mola and the refusal of the court to allow her to expand her investigative statement. .

The leaders of the different formations that are part of the FdT manifested themselves in the sense of providing all their support to the vice president, as said by the head of the Unidad Ciudadana bloc in the Senate, Juliana Di Tullio, who announced “We are putting together a great march to show the right that we are millions and we are willing to fight.”

In his lapidary plea, @CFKArgentina showed that LAWFARE not only seeks to persecute the Peronist leaders but also aims to guarantee the impunity of the macrismo. And that the true objective of the persecution is to take away society’s rights.

— Axel Kicillof (@Kicillofok)

August 23, 2022

According to Di Tullio “attacking the head of Peronism all it does is make us react because they attack us.”

Hundreds of citizens remain this Wednesday outside the home of Cristina Fernández in the Recoleta neighborhood of the capital to support the Argentine vice president in the face of the media and judicial persecution against her.

“We are putting together a great march to show the right that we are millions and we are willing to fight,” Juliana Di Tullio, head of the Citizen Unit block in the Senate, told Futurock radio, risking the possibility of holding it on the emblematic date. on October 17, when Peronist Loyalty Day is commemorated.

Meanwhile, deputy Victoria Tolosa Paz considered, in supporting the former president, that only “popular mobilization can prevent Cristina” Fernández from being proscribed, which has been pointed out as one of the purposes of the current judicial process.

The former Minister of Economy and current governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, also expressed his support for the former president and pointed out that all the judicial persecution not only seeks to ban all Peronism, but also seeks to confront, in reality, the achievements of their governments (2007-2015).

Stand up, gentlemen! In front of a wonderful and peaceful people that, despite the blows to which they have been subjected for years, has not lost its memory, conscience and dignity.

The sovereign people in defense of democracy, in self-defense.#AllWithShe #AllWithCristina

– Fernanda Vallejos (@fvallejoss)

August 23, 2022

For his part, Andrés Larroque not only supported the vice president and endorsed the argument of judicial persecution against Peronism, but also protested the attitude of the head of government of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, whom he accused of of having directed the police repression against those who demonstrated in favor of Cristina Fernández.

On Tuesday, the vice president presented her arguments before the accusations made in a case of alleged corruption that involves her and for whom the prosecutors came to request about 12 years in prison last Monday.





