Indigenous People File Legal Appeal Against Honduran Prosecutor | News

Garífuna leaders from Honduras presented this Wednesday a legal appeal against the attorney general, Oscar Chinchilla, due to the criminalization of the protests carried out on August 9 to demand answers to the disappearance of members of the community.

The General Coordinator of the Honduran Black Fraternal Organization (OFRANEH), Miriam Miranda, denounced the lack of respect for the laws in the country “that is why it is important that this legal resource be admitted” before the Supreme Court of Justice.

Similarly, the activist rejected the intimidation of Afro-Caribbean populations while recalling the ex officio complaint issued by the Public Ministry, which should “defend the citizenry.”

Garifuna leaders file a legal appeal against the Attorney General, Oscar Chinchilla. Miriam Miranda, community leader, makes a public complaint.

August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022

In this sense, on August 17, the Prosecutor’s Office presented a criminal investigation against Miranda; the Minister of Science and Technology, Luther Castillo Harry; and the member of the legal board of the Committee for the Search and Investigation of the Disappeared of Triunfo de la Cruz, Edy Tábora for alleged disturbance of order in the protests.

For his part, Castillo affirmed that the demonstration took place peacefully and assured that “absolutely nothing was broken, they had no altercation” while “one of the guards (from the Public Ministry) pulled out a pistol.”

Garifuna leaders are accused by the Public Ministry for carrying out a protest outside this institution.

August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022

At the same time, the minister specified that “they (the Prosecutor’s Office) are there intact, defending the interests of those who have always assassinated us, usurped us and those who have taken over the lands of the Bay of Tela.”

Accordingly, he added that the same example occurs with Cayo Cochinos and the Bay of Trujillo, however, he pointed out that it is “a constant persecution against the community that defends its territory, such as the Garífuna.”





