Venezuela and Belarus evaluate actions to strengthen relations | News

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Carlos Faría, held a meeting on Wednesday with the Belarusian ambassador in Caracas, Andrei Molchan, where they evaluated the contexts to expand bilateral collaboration and undertake productive exchange.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela exhibits the highest economic growth in Latin America

As indicated by the Venezuelan foreign minister on his Twitter social network account, the meeting sought to consolidate an accurate route, in order to strengthen relations in various areas.

On July 21, the director of the Center for Testing and Certification in Health of Belarus, Dmitry Grinko, and the Venezuelan ambassador to that nation, Frank Ramírez, held a working meeting in order to promote the drug industry.

We met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Molchan, with whom we evaluated different scenarios to consolidate an accurate route that allows expanding cooperation relations, thus strengthening a productive exchange between the two nations. pic.twitter.com/sI8Mmc4rmK

– Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt)

August 24, 2022

Later, on August 18, the diplomat of the South American country spoke with the Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, Igor Brylo, about the opportunities for food supply between the two nations.

The authorities also endorsed the willingness of Caracas and Minsk to reactivate collaborative actions in spheres associated with agriculture and the food industry.

In this sense, they highlighted the need to develop bilateral projects to counteract the consequences of the illegal sanctions imposed by the United States (USA) and countries of the European Union (EU).

It is worth noting the recent visit to Belarus of the president of the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Foundation (Fundayacucho) of Venezuela, Kennedy Morales, with the purpose of continuing to promote collaboration in academic and scientific matters.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Belarus have been established since 1997, characterized by mutual respect and common development interests. This link was strengthened with the triumph of the Bolivarian Revolution, and has deepened in recent years.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source