They open an investigation against Bolsonaro for attacking the electoral system | News

The inspector general of Electoral Justice of Brazil, Mauro Campbell Marques, launched an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday for his attacks on the electoral system and electronic voting machines in the framework of a meeting he held with diplomats from 72 countries in the July.

They ask in Brazil to accuse Bolsonaro of spreading false news

Campbell Marques determined that the videos of said meeting must be removed from the internet within the next 24 hours; The audiovisual where Bolsonaro attacks the electoral system is maintained on the platforms of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC).

For her part, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, determined that the technical area of ​​the Attorney General’s Office carry out an examination of the videos that are circulating and collect available information in this regard.

The opposition had denounced President Bolsonaro before the Supreme Court for a series of crimes during the meeting with the diplomats, including campaigning in advance and using public media.

According to information platforms, the decision corresponds to a request from the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), by Ciro Gomes, after Bolsonaro questioned the fairness of the electronic voting machines.

Similarly, the President of Brazil attributed the evaluation and inspection of electoral practices to the Armed Forces, endorsing the request of the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, who had requested the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) in the first days August, the source code of the electronic voting machines.

This Wednesday, Judge Mauro Campbell, of the Superior Electoral Court, ordered that the public media exclude the broadcast of Bolsonaro’s meeting with the ambassadors. In his decision, the magistrate stressed that the disclosure of knowingly untrue facts is prohibited.

Similarly, another of the investigations into the government management of the Brazilian head of state is covered by the Federal Police, who requested authorization from the Supreme Court to accuse Bolsonaro for spreading false information about Covid-19.

In this sense, the police entity reported that the Brazilian president associated the coronavirus vaccine with the risk of developing AIDS.

Brazil is experiencing a scenario close to determining who will be the new president, in a context of lousy government management by Jair Bolsonaro, who in the latest Datafolha survey, reached only 35 percent compared to 51 percent of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. .





