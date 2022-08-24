Venezuela confirms two new cases of monkeypox | News

Latin America

The Minister for Science and Technology of Venezuela, Gabriela Jiménez, confirmed this Wednesday the appearance of two infections with monkeypox in the South American country.

According to the Venezuelan minister, the cases involve two travelers, from Brazil and Peru, who are already under the epidemiological surveillance system.

At the same time, Jiménez indicated that the instructions given by President Nicolás Maduro to detect possible cases of the disease in time remain active. This in order to prevent the spread of smallpox in the country.

We inform the country that thanks to the efficiency of our epidemiological surveillance system, two (02) positive cases of monkeypox were detected in time in Venezuela, both patients are travelers from Brazil and Peru.

Likewise, the Minister of Science and Technology pointed out that the Rafael Rangel National Institute of Hygiene and the Ministry of Popular Power for Health work in coordination to follow up on the cases.

Jiménez stressed that patients receive medical attention, their health conditions are favorable and focus control is carried out with close contacts. He also urged citizens to comply with the dictated biosecurity measures.

On June 12, Venezuela detected the first case of monkeypox in a patient from Spain, accumulating so far three positive patients for the disease, which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization ( WHO).



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

