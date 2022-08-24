Protests against insecurity in Haiti leave at least two dead | News

The mobilizations carried out this Monday in various parts of Haiti against insecurity, high inflation levels and the cost of living left a balance of two dead and several wounded by bullets.

According to the leaders of the National Mobilization Space platform, two people died in Delmas 38, and others were injured when individuals opened fire on the protesters, who also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, due to his inability to try to solve the prevailing reality.

Faced with the crisis that the Caribbean nation is experiencing, with an inflation rate of over 29 percent, the highest in the last decade; Thousands of people took to the streets of Port-au-Prince, Cap-Haïtien (north), Les Cayes (south), Petit Goave (west) and other cities.

22 dawout pòtoprens, gen yon militan ki mouri nan premye jounen leve kanpe dèyè gouvènman san konsyans lan. Ariel Henri responsab tout ekzaksyon yo, soti sou bay gaz jouk rive sou kadav!

Wè pa wè, soulèvman general… pa gen kanpe nan wout! Be jiskobou!

— Dr. Moïse Jean Charles (@SenateurMoise)

August 23, 2022

Added to the increase in the cost of the basic basket is the scarcity of fuel, which has resulted in it reaching record prices in the informal market, and as a consequence, transportation services and electricity generation have also increased exponentially. , among others.

In this sense, one of the protesters expressed to local media that “all our rights are violated. The fuel we use for public transportation is no longer available to us. Part of the private sector and members of the Government are taking power hostage. They run everything and destabilize the country,”

Meanwhile, a few days before the start of the school year, the protests, which also pointed out that there is no hope for change in the immediate future, were supported by different social sectors, including teachers and students.

Haiti is experiencing a climate of economic crisis and insecurity, accentuated by the rise in violence of the gangs that operate in the capital and its surroundings; situation worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Overt violence as a result of clashes between gangs for control of neighborhoods and fuel supplies has caused hundreds of deaths so far in 2022, while the country’s political forces have yet to reach an agreement.





