Argentine Vice President denounces judicial persecution against her | News

The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, presented this Tuesday a series of testimonies and evidence, published in the press, about the falsehoods and contradictions in the trial against her for the cause known as Vialidad.

In a live presentation on her Twitter account, the vice president denounced a broad political and media campaign against her.

Fernández went to the country after the Federal Oral Court 2 rejected the request to testify again in the investigation and that, despite the lack of evidence, the prosecutors asked for a sentence of 12 years in prison and its ban.

He denounced that the prosecutors did not grant him his right to defense and that, when they could not find a basis for their accusations, they resorted to accusations made in other trials and introduced them in the last hearing.

He recalled that this case began with a fictitious construction of overpriced payments for works not done, corruption and other elements that made up a monumental scam.

Among these, it was spread that the Government had privileged the businessman Lázaro Báez in the allocation of public works and that these had not been completed.

He said that during the hearings, the witnesses summoned by the prosecutors offered statements that dismantle the accusatory allegations.

During his presentation, Fernández presented a series of documents and press releases in which he demonstrates how the accusations against him were woven.

Within the dossier that he presented on anomalies of the process, issues related to businessmen, politicians and other actors close to former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) stand out.

Among these documents there are phone calls, messages on social networks and others that are part of the documentation of the case and that the prosecutors supposedly studied. The vice president pointed out that these documents show a payment scheme with public funds between those characters linked to Macri.

It was striking that the prosecutors did not notice these facts, which is also a sign of the large network of operations against him and that there is a political intention behind this cause.

Among the documentation he showed there are messages between the construction businessman and friend of Macri, Nicolás Caputo, and the former Secretary of Public Works, José López.

Fernandez released data on the Burial of the Sarmiento Railway, which was tendered on the condition that the companies that won the contract provide the budget.

Among the companies that won it was one close to Macri, and six months after he was sworn in as president, during a visit abroad, his vice president signed a decree expanding the nation’s budget.

He denounced that the Sarmiento Railway Underground was placed in this budget expansion, to which the Macri Government allocated 45,000 million pesos from the public treasury.

In addition, he showed that 40 public works were included in this budget expansion, which together mobilized funds close to 99,000 million pesos, and of that figure, 45,000 million went to the work that the company close to the former president won.

He stated that the prosecutors did not want to see these and other events because Macrismo officials tainted by corruption began to appear.

judicial parties

The vice president said that in “today’s” Argentina there are no longer military parties to exclude, but instead there are what she called judicial parties, and declared that for this reason they use lawfare (judicial persecution) not only to stigmatize the Peronists, the Kirchnerists and popular fighters, but also to protect those who steal the country’s wealth.

He said that these are the same judges who dismissed Macri in the case for illegal wiretapping of relatives of the ARA San Juan submarine.

He stressed that his sentence is written and they will not forgive him for his position in favor of an Argentina that takes into account the people and not the privileged sectors.

He stressed that Justice is not working impartially, and accused Macri and his associates of going against the achievements of Argentine workers and retirees.

Likewise, she indicated that the persecution is not against her person, but against Kirchnerism, against the governments of Néstor Kirchner and her, as well as to discipline all those political leaders that defend the country’s sovereignty.

