Federation of Cuban Women celebrates its 62nd anniversary | News

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, led this Tuesday the congratulations to the women of the island, on the eve of the 62nd anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), in a commemorative act where some of the most outstanding .

Díaz-Canel gave the recognition to “the courageous, endearing and self-sacrificing women who from various sectors have become exceptional examples of doing for the Homeland,” according to the presidency.

Accordingly, the Cuban head of state published this Tuesday on Twitter that he is honored to congratulate the federated women on the 62nd anniversary of the FMC, “driver of the impressive progress of Cuban women, with the guidance of Vilma and Fidel.”

Dear federates, I am honored to congratulate you on the 62nd anniversary of the #FMC_Cubapromoter of the impressive progress of Cuban women, with the guidance of #Vilma and of #Fidel. Thank you for being teachers of creative resistance, strength, inspiration and support.

In this sense, the president placed the “Mariana Grajales” Order on Caridad García Rondón, María Mercedes Meralla Delgado, Caridad Piloto Hernández, Dignora Plutín Sánchez and Deysi María Pozo Pérez.

Similarly, twenty federated women were decorated with the “Ana Betancourt” Order for their “relevant merits, acquired by their unwavering fidelity to revolutionary and internationalist ideals and their extraordinary attitude in creative work, defense and study.”

For his tireless work in various spheres of creative work, President @DiazCanelB imposed the Order of Mariana Grajales on five companions.

Their contributions to the development and defense of the country make them exceptional examples of doing for the Homeland. pic.twitter.com/XdJJsbbC2t

In turn, ten Cuban women were recognized with the “August 23” Distinction, which is granted by the National Secretariat of the FMC for “their contributions to the development and defense of the nation.”

Also present at the event were the general secretary of the FMC, Teresa María Amarelle Boué; the second secretary of the FMC, Rosmery Santiesteban Lago; the head of the Ideological Department of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC, Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, among other authorities of the Antillean nation.





