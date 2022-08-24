Homes of pro-coup businessmen raided in Brazil | News

The Federal Police of Brazil executed a search warrant against businessmen who in recent days had defended a coup d’état in the event of the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the next presidential elections.

The order was issued by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, Alexandre Moraes, after the disclosure of phrases considered anti-democratic by a WhatsApp group of which several businessmen were part were denounced.

Search warrants were executed in five states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará.

The messages had been revealed by a local website and, in addition to showing the support of businessmen for the candidate and current president Jair Bolsonaro, they began to defend a coup if former president Lula won next October.

The disclosure of WhatsApp conversations is consistent with a Datafolha survey released last week which once again showed Bolsonaro in second place, with 32 percent of voting intentions, while Lula appears in first place, with 47 percent of intentions.

It also transpired that the Federal Police will investigate whether the group of businessmen who shared the group coup messages in an application also financed anti-democratic acts.

According to the researchers, from the messages exchanged by the businessmen, in a group called “Businessmen and Politics”, there are indications that they could have financed anti-democratic movements, hence the decision to break bank secrecy and block bank accounts.

The actions, promoted by Minister Alexandre Moraes, occur at the same time that the magistrate will hold a meeting with members of the Electoral Justice regarding the electoral machines, also questioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.





