Private health workers carry out a partial strike in Uruguay | News

The Uruguayan Health Federation (FUS), which brings together workers from the private health system, carried out a partial nationwide strike on Tuesday with demands for work, salary, working conditions and better health for Uruguayans.

The workers gathered at the Obelisk, in Montevideo (capital), at 09:00 local time and from there they marched to the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor, where two hours later they held an act.

According to the organizers, there were similar mobilizations in the interior of the country, adapted to the conditions of each locality.

The demonstrations this Tuesday take place within the framework of the salary negotiation. The FUS met on July 29 to discuss the Salary Council.

According to local media, the topics included the defense of employment, the signing of a three-year collective agreement without salary loss, prioritizing the lowest salaries and the payment of the variable salary item, among others.

Teachers are also unemployed

A 24-hour strike by workers in the educational system was also announced for this Tuesday, with events throughout the country, but especially in Montevideo.

The vice president of the National Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (Fenapes) and union leader at the national level, Marcela da Col, explained to local media that secondary level teachers, teacher training teachers and teachers from the Uruguayan Labor University are joining the strike. (UTU).

He specified that the Uruguayan Federation of Teachers and the Private Union joined the strike, but will not stop their work.

Teachers reject the budget cuts of the Government of President Luis Lacalle Pou and the reforms in the sector that do not take into account the criteria of the teaching profession as the protagonist of the teaching process.

The educators’ strike this Thursday was also organized to support the student movement, especially the students of the University of the Republic (Udelar), who were also not taken into account to give their opinion on the educational reform and who in recent weeks have been They demonstrate against budget cuts and demand that the government improve the educational infrastructure.

