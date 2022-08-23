A social leader is assassinated in the department of Antioquia, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced this Monday the murder in the department of Antioquia (north) of the social leader Luis Fernando Cuesta Lozano, the number 120 who has lost his life violently so far in 2022 .

Colombian authorities report triple homicide in Antioquia

The 28-year-old was shot by armed individuals in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood, in the urban center of the municipality of Apartadó, Urabá region.

Although he was transferred to a local health center, he died as a result of gunshot wounds to the chest.

Cuesta Lozano enjoyed recognition in the community and had been a candidate for the municipal council. With him, there are 1,347 leaders assassinated since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016 to date.

Local radio stations report that Cuesta Lozano lost his life while fulfilling a job assignment for the Los Ibáñez supermarket chain, where he worked. They add that the strangers killed him when he was moving with a large sum of money.

Previously, the Ombudsman’s Office had issued an early warning for the municipalities of Apartadó, Carepa, Chigorodó and Turbo.

The Ombudsman points out that, among other factors, the increase in violence in these territories is linked to the presence in Urabá of illegal armed structures and low institutional capacities, which increases the vulnerability of the populations.





