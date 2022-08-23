More than 100 Haitian migrants intercepted off the Bahamas | News

Bahamian authorities reported Tuesday that a boat of 111 Haitian migrants was intercepted when trying to arrive in the archipelago territory of the Atlantic Ocean.

According to officials from the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, the group, which was made up of 92 men, 14 women and five children, was arrested three nautical miles from Cayo Guinchos.

At the same time, the authorities reported that the Haitian migrants were handed over to Immigration officials in order to carry out the corresponding procedures prior to their repatriation.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force said it apprehended a Haitian sloop with 111 people, including five children, on board.

It said the vessel was en route to Nassau.

The defense force has apprehended more migrants this year than it did the last three years combined.

According to local sources, the boat was destined for Nassau while they specify that the Coast Guard troops have intercepted more migrants during this year than in the previous three.

Previously, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper, confirmed that his country will organize a meeting this year with CARICOM leaders in order to coordinate measures to address the deteriorating situation in Haiti.

Last July, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas, Fred Mitchell, stated that “continued support must be there for Haiti and there will be a CARICOM mission to help with the process of reconciliation and reconstruction of Haiti”.

The Haitian nation is going through a severe economic and political crisis exacerbated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising inflation and the rise in violence due to clashes between armed groups.





