Opposition asks to withdraw trust from two ministers in Uruguay | News

The senators of the Broad Front (opposition) of Uruguay requested this Tuesday that confidence be withdrawn from the ministers of the Interior, Luis Alberto Heber, and of Foreign Relations, Francisco Bustillo, for the case related to the delivery of the passport to the drug trafficker Sebastián Marset, alleged intellectual author of the murder of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uruguayan government forcibly ends student occupation

The questioning of both ministers before the full Senate lasted more than 12 hours between Monday night and this Tuesday.

The statement issued by the FA bench describes the ministers’ explanations as “absolutely unsatisfactory and unacceptable.”

They considered that during the interpellation both authorities “did not take charge of the accumulation of errors committed”, for which they asked them to “step aside”.

However, Heber and Bustillo will continue in their positions because the senators of the center-right ruling parties considered that their explanations were satisfactory.

The caucus of the National, Colorado and Cabildo Abierto parties argued that the ministers “acted in accordance with the law, respecting current regulations and following the guidelines established in these procedures.”

They believed that at no time was an irregularity found and that the passport in the name of Marset was issued due to gaps in Decree 129/2014, which dates from the Government of the Broad Front and José Mujica (2010-2015).

As explained by Heber and Bustillo, the current regulations establish the consultation of judicial records in Uruguay to issue a passport to citizens of that nationality abroad. In this case, the Government argued that Marset’s cases in Uruguay were already closed and there was no request from abroad.

Marset, 31, is a native of Uruguay and has a long criminal record in several countries. He is considered the alleged intellectual author of the murder of prosecutor Pecci, perpetrated in Colombia.

The passport that the Uruguayan authorities gave him allowed the capo to escape from the United Arab Emirates, where he was in prison for carrying false Paraguayan documentation.

Local newspapers reported days ago that Marset received the passport while the Ministry of the Interior collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in an international investigation led by the Paraguayan Anti-Drug Secretariat.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source