The Approval against the power of lies | Opinion

Chile comes to the problem of a New Constitution because the model of exploitation of resources in favor of a few, a little more than 1%, produced an institutional deterioration in its relationship with politics that is expressed in the approval of laws that favor business of the richest over the rights of the poorest. Under this reality we can name the fishing law approved by the Chilean Congress, with the intervention of the

fishing companies that lobbying paid for the indications introduced to the new law. This caused 7 Chilean families to take over all the maritime productivity; This type of behavior on the part of those who have power influenced the questioning of traditional structures of domination and the demand for a review of the ways in which power is exercised.

The results produced by this type of political-business links established a condition of wear and tear for the working and more vulnerable classes. Produced by the crystallization of a Constitution created in Dictatorship that not only harms the poor social subject but also limits the State to deliver resources through subsidies to private companies that take care of major social issues such as health, education, housing, among others.

Similarly, families had to be responsible for acquiring the social services with their own effort that these companies provided in agreement with the State. This exposed them to a state of vulnerability that establishes a type of asymmetric relationship between society and businessmen who get richer every day while working families get more indebted every day. This means that those who have money can effectively access good health, a good education or a good home, which may never become a reality, while others will never have the resources to access these basic rights. Thus, just as the exploitation of the workers’ resources meant wear and tear for them, it also generated an exhaustion of the foundations of the structure of domination that shapes the form of social life, its legality and validation of the conditions in which it occurs. find the majority of Chilean families. This reality, raw, cold, without interest in the common good, created the ghost that ran through the social revolt, since the contradictions between what the model claims to achieve in terms of equity collide brutally with the suffering of a social class that It does not give more than so much exploitation.

Of course, after having built an agreement between the political parties to dismantle the social mobilizations and give the government of Sebastián Piñera a break, which, despite the human rights violations committed during his administration, allowed him to finish his mandate . There were different periods in which social participation was very high, for example, in the initial plebiscite, the option I approve of a new Constitution obtained 78.27% of the preferences. At the same time, when asked who should write the new Constitution, the option of a Constitutional Convention of free election without the intervention of the political power represented by the Chilean Parliament obtained 78.99%. With this, the people showed their distrust of the way in which politicians could resolve a new Magna Carta.

Later, civil society participated in the Convention process by presenting Popular Initiatives for Standards. 2,496 Popular Initiatives were raised, of which 204 came from native peoples and of all of them, 77 were approved by the plenary session of the Constitutional Convention. This leaves a clear precedent, and it is that for the first time in the history of this country, ordinary people were part of the constituent process. Today, when Chile is in the exit plebiscite process to decide whether to accept the New Constitution, the right shows signs of unity with those who for many years said they were progressive and who wanted profound change. Trying to emulate a worrying interest in the future of the country, they have launched a campaign full of lies and anti-democratic accusations against those who defend the I approve option. However, it is known that what they are defending is not the superior interest of a country that needs modernity and rights, but, on the contrary, the fear that equity and justice are combined through Constitutional law is latent. Regardless of what the adherents of rejection may say, what is needed is to establish a social structure based on a retribution of political power. It is necessary to break with the ideology that inspires the current architecture of political power, one that strongly proposes a dissociation of the interests carried out by those who govern and the governed citizens. The only way to establish a new distribution of this power is through the constituent power given to the democratically elected Convention which is an expression of modern democracy.

Faced with the reality of Chile, the option I approve of the New Constitution poses stability for the country. This means that the discomfort accumulated by the working social class and the most vulnerable sectors of society will dissipate, seeing in themselves a subject invested with rights that can establish a project for themselves and their future generations with opportunity and outside of segregation. that causes living in marginality for being poor. Faced with this, the role of a modern State that is updated to the needs of its people requires it to break with the logic of being an impotent subsidiary that only manages to control at times the gluttony of those who enrich themselves at the expense of the poverty of a homeless majority. For this reason, it is important to transform the way in which it is organized by strengthening its institutions, redistributing power for a healthy social coexistence based on individual and collective rights, recognizing the groups and ethnic groups that coexist in its national territory, among other things.

Despite the fact that the Chilean elite has opted for the rejection campaign and has invested millions of dollars, they cannot face what is written in the New Constitution. The lies that the State will take away their right to property and that it will force people to belong to a solidarity pension system by expropriating their resources have not produced the effect they expected. Social networks have thousands of Boots repeating false slogans and misinforming people, but they have found work on the ground that is based on an honest and empathic reading of the New Constitution with the reality that millions of Chileans live. The expressions of adherence to the new Magna Carta in the different spaces are signs that a new constitutional history is opening. The polling stations are aligned with the opposition and constantly give rejection the winner, but it is known that whoever has the money owns the circus and so far the margin of assertiveness of these does not place them at their best. Lastly, the alternative of rejecting in order to reform goes against all democratic logic.

As a conclusion, the uncertainty created by the media can be established, but there are millions of us who believe that the Apuebo option will win in September. It is not easy to affirm these words with so much communicational bombardment in Chile in favor of rejection, but there is a large mass of people who see this Constitution with hope that comes to restore citizen rights. I must say that in recent years we have had to face the same scenario and we defeated the adversary despite the uncertainty. East

It is a crucial moment for the future of the country and, for this reason, I am convinced that people will know how to choose the best for tomorrow and their families. We will defeat the obscurantism posed by the right and we will see the sun shine from the hills with our triumph dispelling the possible fear and anguish falsely created by the fascist right. Hope will overcome fear and it will be beautiful.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



