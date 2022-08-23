President Boric calls to maintain the constitutional process in Chile | News

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, affirmed this Sunday that if the Rejection wins in the next constitutional plebiscite, a new Convention must be convened to continue the constituent process without repeating the referendum held on October 25, 2020.

In an interview granted to national media, the president pointed out that the Chilean people made a majority decision when “in the plebiscite of October 25, they decided that they wanted a new Constitution through a mechanism 100 percent elected for that purpose.”

In this sense, Boric specified that “repeating that plebiscite seems to me to be redundant” while pointing out that “what is at stake today is whether we return to zero sheets in case the Rejection wins and we have to start a new process constituent”.

From this, the head of state stressed that “a constitutional reform has already been carried out that established the mechanisms in which the current Constitution of 1980 is reformed, and that is through a 100 percent elected convention.”

Accordingly, he recommended approving a new Constitution to which “modifications may be made using the same terms”, meanwhile, he assured that he does not aspire “to have any kind of special role in that”.

In this regard, the president noted that he can unite the positions to reach agreements in Congress, which require 4/7 for the implementation of some of the specific reforms. However, he reaffirmed that “the people of Chile have already made a decision.”

On September 4, the referendum will be held for the new Magna Carta project drawn up by the Constitutional Convention of 154 members for a year in order to replace the current one determined during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

A Pulso Ciudadano poll, published late on Friday, has shown that a majority of Chileans oppose the changes reflected in the draft of the new Constitution.

About 45.8% of those surveyed plan to vote on September 4 against the Charter. Only 32.9% have assured that they will support the Constitution, while 15.7% are undecided.

