Honduran President convenes the National Defense Council | News

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, called this Sunday for an extraordinary meeting of the Defense and Security Council of that Central American country for next Wednesday, after differences arose in Congress to approve laws on the matter.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday, according to the call made by the president, must have the presence, in addition to the president herself, of the heads of the Legislative and Judicial powers, plus the attorney general of the Republic and the Secretaries of Security and Defense.

However, the call made by Castro comes days after a new version of the national defense and security law, which had been proposed by the president, was rejected in the National Congress.

With more than 60 votes against, the benches of the National Party, Liberal Party and Salvador Party of Honduras rejected the proposal of Libertad y Refundación (Libre), to approve reforms to the Special Law of the National Defense and Security Council (CNDS) by only have the support of 54 deputies during the vote with exemption from debate.

According to the leader of Libre and former president overthrown by a coup in 2009, Manuel Zelaya, the need to approve the new changes is due to the fact that “We have more than ten security institutions where appointments cannot be made, see labor liabilities, settlements. It is not possible to continue maintaining the paralyzed institutions”.

The new Law of the National Defense and Security Council:

1) It would repeal the JOH Law (decree 239-2011), which concentrated the absolute power of the President of the Republic over the other powers of the State and from there he decided who to protect and who to persecute (NarcoDictatorship)

In the same sense, the secretary of Congress, Carlos Zelaya, said that “It seems that strange forces in this Congress influenced so that they could not accompany us and have the necessary votes to approve this law. There are urgent things that the president needs to be defined within that Council and there are many detained institutions that are so important for defense and security policy.”

There is a debate, even within Libre, about the pertinence of the modifications to the security law, which the president defends with the argument that it is necessary “for the process of refounding the country to begin, so that change a dictatorship that lasted more than 10 years”, in reference to the governments of Juan Orlando Hernández.





