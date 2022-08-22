They reject judicial persecution against Cristina Fernández in Argentina | News

More than 500 mayors from all over the country, the parliamentary group of the Frente de Todos, militants, intellectuals and leaders rejected this Monday the judicial persecution against the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and offered her their support.

Cristina Fernández’s defense widens the recusal of the Argentine prosecutor

In different messages spread through digital platforms, they denounced the attempts to penalize the Argentine leader for accusations of alleged irregularities in the award of 51 public works between 2003 and 2015 in the province of Santa Cruz (south).

They stated that the use of the judicial system seeks to nullify Fernández de Kirchner politically, and prevent his presence in the leadership of the country and his participation in the 2023 elections.

I have instructed my lawyer so that, in order to be able to effectively exercise my right to defense at trial, request an extension of my preliminary statement for the hearing tomorrow, August 23.

– Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina)

August 22, 2022

In their text, the mayors, from 22 Argentine provinces, condemned the fact that judicial persecution is carried out with the participation of hegemonic media and described it as a practice that violates human rights.

During this day, Fernández de Kirchner asked to expand his investigative statement in the judicial hearing that will take place this Tuesday. His goal is to speak in court, dismantle the media and judicial show around the case and point out the lack of evidence for the accusations.

They want to outlaw @CFKArgentina. The extreme right in Latin America is anti-democratic. They did it with Perón and recently with popular leaders of the region such as @evoespueblo Y @lulaoficial. But our peoples are fair: they do not abandon those who risk it for them.

– Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero)

August 22, 2022

He denounced that the prosecutors of the case mounted issues in their accusation that they never raised during the trial, for which they violated the principle of defense in the trial.

On the other hand, he referred to the existence of strong evidence that debunks a good part of the accusatory arguments. Among them are statements from witnesses such as the former head of Vialidad, Nelson Perrioti, who debunk the corruption complaint filed by the former head of Vialidad during the macrista administration, Javier Iguacel, and corroborate that this cause is politically motivated.

Days ago, the local newspaper Pagina 12 announced that the prosecutor Diego Luciani, in charge of the case, maintains a personal relationship with one of the members of the court, Rodrigo Gimenes Uriburu, with whom he played soccer matches in the fifth of the former president. Mauricio Macri.

On August 13, Fernández de Kirchner’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, filed a challenge against the vice president of the oral court, Jorge Gorini, who held meetings with the former Minister of Security during the Macri administration, Patricia Bullrich, one of the complainants. originals of the case against the former head of state.

According to local media, Luciani intends to request a prison sentence for the deputy president and disqualify her for life from holding public office.





