Colombian authorities report triple homicide in Antioquia | News

Colombian authorities report triple homicide in Antioquia

Three young people who had been reported missing last Sunday were found lifeless this Monday in an abandoned house located in the La Paz neighborhood of El Bagre, in the department of Antioquia, in what was the 66th massacre so far. of the year 2022 in Colombia.

Attack on ex-combatant in Valle del Cauca, Colombia

The victims were identified as Luis Yernei Ortiz Viloria, 27 years old, José Miguel López Mesa, 21 years old, and Marco Antonio Gómez Muñoz, 20 years old.

The perpetrators would have kidnapped the young people in the El Torbe court, in the urban center of the town of Bajo Cauca Antioqueño.

However, at the call of the citizens, dead bodies were found abandoned in a house in the La Paz neighborhood of the municipality located in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) indicated that this massacre is added to the 65 registered during the current year in Colombia.

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office made the observation that in the area there have been, for the most part, murders carried out by hired killers and not in crossfire between irregular armed groups, as in other regions.



