Colombian authorities report triple homicide in Antioquia | News

Three young people who had been reported missing last Sunday were found lifeless this Monday in an abandoned house located in the La Paz neighborhood of El Bagre, in the department of Antioquia, in what was the 66th massacre so far. of the year 2022 in Colombia.

The victims were identified as Luis Yernei Ortiz Viloria, 27 years old, José Miguel López Mesa, 21 years old, and Marco Antonio Gómez Muñoz, 20 years old.

The perpetrators would have kidnapped the young people in the El Torbe court, in the urban center of the town of Bajo Cauca Antioqueño.

Massacre #66 occurred in 2022

�� Date: 08/21/22

�� Place: El Bagre, Antioquia

�� Number of Victims: 3 people

➡️ The bodies of three young people were found in El Alto de La Virgen, Aqueduct area that is located in the municipality of El Bagre. pic.twitter.com/5a6YzpjIn7

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

August 22, 2022

However, at the call of the citizens, dead bodies were found abandoned in a house in the La Paz neighborhood of the municipality located in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) indicated that this massacre is added to the 65 registered during the current year in Colombia.

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office made the observation that in the area there have been, for the most part, murders carried out by hired killers and not in crossfire between irregular armed groups, as in other regions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



