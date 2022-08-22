Lula will give priority to preserving the Amazon rainforest | News

The candidate for the presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, offered this Monday the first foreign press conference of the current electoral campaign where he addressed various issues on the agenda of a possible leftist government.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula affirms that the people of Brazil will remove Bolsonaro from power

The former Brazilian president emphasized that the preservation of the Amazon rainforest is “an absolute priority” while highlighting the need to create a regional alliance with neighboring countries to care for the lungs of the planet.

In this sense, Lula indicated that he will found a Ministry of the Original Peoples, meanwhile, he stressed that the measures and institutions created to face deforestation and that have been dismantled by the current administration will be retaken.

On the other hand, the former president pointed out that during his previous government (2003-2011) “we established a profitable relationship with the United States, the European Union, China, Africa and Latin America.”

Accordingly, the leader of the Workers’ Party highlighted the importance of foreign investment in pursuit of the country’s development by expressing the will to “travel the world to attract foreign investors, to carry out new projects.”

More participants in the UN Council, new world governance, discussions on inequality, hunger and climate: “You will see Brazil take care of the climate as you have never seen.” pic.twitter.com/1yFx01dRrh

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

August 22, 2022

Similarly, Lula specified that the Mercosur-European Union agreement, signed in 2019, has to be negotiated again while pointing out that “it is not valid because it was not fully implemented.”

The leftist candidate pointed out that the international agreement has not been ratified by the signatory parties. Likewise, he assured that the country “is not obliged to accept an agreement that does not respect what Brazil needs”.

In turn, he advocated greater participation in the United Nations Council for the sake of a new global governance based on multipolarity and against hegemonism where issues such as inequality, hunger and climate change are addressed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source