Pretrial detention issued to former Mexican attorney Murillo Karam | News

The Mexican Justice ordered on Saturday the preventive detention of former Attorney General Jesús Murillo Karam, who is accused by the Attorney General of Mexico (FGR) of the crimes of forced disappearance, torture and against the administration of justice, in the Ayotzinapa case.

The former Mexican attorney is arrested for the Ayotzinapa case

The judicial measure against Murillo Karam was promoted by the FGR due to the high risk of flight of the former attorney, having an account with more than four million dollars and owning multiple properties in the states of Hidalgo and Guerrero.

According to a judicial source consulted by local media, preventive detention for the former official was imposed to guarantee his appearance at the hearing on August 24, where it will be determined whether he will be prosecuted for charges related to the Ayotzinapa case.

Judge orders preventive detention for Jesús Murillo Karam, former head of the PGR, since the FGR requested said measure arguing that there is a high risk that he will escape. Next Wednesday will be the second hearing to define his legal situation. pic.twitter.com/G54Gj69Q6t

August 21, 2022

The preventive detention order was given after almost 12 hours of a hearing held in a court located in the prison where Murillo Karam will remain incarcerated.

In Saturday’s session, the former Mexican attorney was notified of the reasons for his arrest and the prosecution argued the accusations against him.

The FGR announced last Friday the arrest of Jesús Murillo Karam, for the probable crimes of forced disappearance, torture and against the administration of justice in the Ayotzinapa case.

#FGRIinforma | The #FGR, completed an arrest warrant against Jesús “M”, for the probable commission of the crimes of forced disappearance, torture and against the administration of justice, in the Ayotzinapa case. ➡️

August 19, 2022

In addition to the arrest of Murillo Karam, the FGR reported that it obtained arrest warrants against 20 soldiers, 44 policemen and five state officials also linked to the crime of the 43 Ayotzinapa students.

According to the latest report by the Commission for Truth and Access to Justice, it concluded that the disappearance of the 43 Mexican students from Ayotzinapa was a “state crime” in which authorities at all levels were involved, including criminal groups.





