More than two tons of cocaine seized in Guayaquil, Ecuador | News

The Ecuadorian National Police reported on Saturday the seizure of approximately 2.3 tons of cocaine bound for Europe in the port of Guayaquil, the country’s main coastal enclave.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Electoral entity will call for sectional elections in Ecuador

According to the police report circulated in video on social networks, they had information that a drug-criminal cell had contaminated the cargo of a truck bound for the port and specialized units analyzed the content after it was deposited at the site.

When inspecting the container that loaded bananas for export, the canine brigade discovered 92 boxes with 2,300 rectangular packages identified as “coffee”, mainly. The truck driver is being held for investigation.

The inspection of the product revealed a total of 2,297,700 grams of cocaine, equivalent to 23 million doses.

During the previous day, the police force had seized around a ton of the same substance distributed in 4,800 cans of tuna, after raiding a warehouse in Manta, Manabí province.

Today @PoliceEcuador seized 4,800 cans of tuna, some containing cocaine with a gross weight of 998 kg, destined for the international market with the façade of a false tuna company, thus affecting the image of our national industry.

STRONG in the fight against drug trafficking. pic.twitter.com/lLI9VZcW1F

— Grad. Fausto Salinas Samaniego (@CmdtPoliciaEc)

August 19, 2022

Ecuador seized 210 tons of drugs in 2021, the most in its history and ranked third in the world in seizures, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to official figures, at the end of the first semester of the current year there are already 100 tons intercepted at the ports of entry and exit to the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source