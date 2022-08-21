Electoral body will call for sectional elections in Ecuador | News

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador will publish this Sunday the text of the call for the 2023 sectional elections, after approving it unanimously in full.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ecuador will carry out the first prison census in its history

According to the CNE report, the sectional elections and the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (Cpccs) for the period 2023-2027 will be held on February 5 and 5,690 new dignities will be elected.

The full and official text of the call will be released on August 21 for the information of voters and candidates throughout the country and “will be disseminated in newspapers with the largest circulation, electronic and digital media and through the national network,” he published in his Twitter account of the Vice President of the CNE, Enrique Pita.

NOW | The #FullCNE approves the text of the Call for #Election2023Ecwhich will be broadcast in newspapers with the largest circulation, electronic and digital media and through a national network.

The call will be published in the Official Registry on Sunday, August 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/lvDbENJxft

– Enrique Pita (@CNEVice)

August 19, 2022

The schedule agreed by the Council indicates that the registration of candidates begins on Monday, August 22 and ends on Tuesday, September 20 of the current year. Likewise, the official list of qualified applicants to the Cpccs will be published on October 3 to come.

The electoral campaign, for its part, will start on January 3 until February 2, 2023, while the electoral debates are scheduled for the 14th and 15th of the first month of the year.

Some 13,450,047 people are registered in the electoral registry to vote on Sunday, February 5, between 07:00 and 17:00.

Among the local officials and representatives to be elected, there are 23 prefects and 23 vice-prefects, 221 mayors, 1,307 urban and rural councilors, 4,109 members of parish councils and seven Cpccs councilors.

The newly selected authorities will take office on Sunday, May 14, 2023.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source