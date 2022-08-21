Tropical Cyclone Four makes landfall in eastern Mexico | News

The Mexican meteorological service indicated that tropical cyclone Cuatro made landfall in Tamaulipas during the afternoon of Saturday night with maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Hurricane Howard moves away from the coast of Mexico

According to Tamaulipas authorities, the cyclone made landfall northeast of the town of Carboneras, municipality of San Fernando.

According to the meteorological bulletin, the cyclone will move in a south-southeast direction towards the entities of Reynosa and Nuevo Laredo, maintaining the alert until the mouth of the Rio Grande, on the border between Mexico and the US.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) warned that the phenomenon could generate heavy rains, so they invited the population to be attentive to landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods in low-lying areas of the states of Puebla, Tamaulipas , Veracruz, Hidalgo and San Luis Potosi.

They also urged to follow the indications of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source